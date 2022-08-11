LA Times Today: Americans are flooding Mexico City. Some locals want them to go home

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

With its beautiful beaches and rich cultural heritage, Mexico has long been a popular tourist destination.



Recently, with the option to work remotely on the rise, Americans are moving to Mexico in droves, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area.



L.A. Times foreign correspondent Kate Linthicum is based in Mexico City. She joined us to explain the impact this having on the community.