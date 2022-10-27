LA Times Today: What’s it’s like hotdogging along PCH in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

At 27 feet long, 11 feet tall and eight feet wide, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is without question, an American icon.



Behind the wheel are the hotdoggers — the official spokespeople of the Wienermobile who drive cross country with a simple mission: to spread joy wherever they go.