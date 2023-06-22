LA Times Today: ‘Queer ecology’ gave him new perspective. Take his hikes to find it too
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Jason “Journeyman” Wise is a certified naturalist and outdoor environmental science educator who is spreading the word about gender ambiguity and sexual diversity in nature.
Now, he’s leading queer ecology hikes and he wants you to join him on the trail.
Now, he’s leading queer ecology hikes and he wants you to join him on the trail.