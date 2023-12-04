LA Times Today: Brunch, beach, wine, repeat. How to do Santa Barbara right
Many fans of the hit HBO show “The White Lotus” are flocking to the Italian Riviera for vacations.
For folks who don’t have the time or budget for an international flight, there is a way to get a taste of the Mediterranean a little closer to home.
Jessica Roy is the assistant editor for the L.A. Times West Coast experiences team. She told Lisa McRee about the ultimate weekend guide to the “American Riviera,“ also known as Santa Barbara.
