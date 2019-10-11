Can’t get to ‘Downton’ castle? These will satisfy your manor cravings

If the “Downton Abbey” movie reignited your love of elegance and grandeur, how about a regal experience at a grand hotel steeped in history? Here are four places that have that touch of class.

Oakland/Berkeley

Perched in the Oakland Hills with views of San Francisco Bay, the original building on what is now the grounds of the Claremont Club & Spa was built as a private English castle. It burned and was later rebuilt as a hotel resort, opening to the public in 1915. Roam the 22 acres and revel in the surrounding gardens for a taste of a noble English estate (which straddles the dividing line of two cities).

Cost, info: Rooms from $279 per night; $199 per night on select Sundays; bit.ly/claremontclub

Colorado Springs, Colo.

An ornate spiral staircase fit for royalty is a centerpiece of the lobby at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Custom Creations Photography /The Broadmoor)

The Broadmoor started as a dairy farm, but as a hotel, it has been dazzling guests since it opened in 1918. It’s home to 10 restaurants, a robust art collection, a movie theater and falconry. The only masterpiece more majestic than the property itself is the Rocky Mountains backdrop. The 784 guest rooms and suites have half-canopy beds and marble baths, which give them a timeless appeal.

Cost, info: Rooms from $450 a night; broadmoor.com

Lenox, Mass.

Blantyre, a Gilded Age mansion in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, is reminiscent of an English countryside estate home. (Blantyre)

Blantyre, built in 1902, is a 110-acre estate surrounded by lush woodlands in the Berkshire Mountains of western Massachusetts. (“Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes has been a guest at this property.) Blantyre’s grand staircase is reminiscent of a castle’s, typical of the Gilded Age mansions built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The estate was purchased in 2016 and given a multimillion-dollar upgrade but kept the best of the heritage that befits a historic site.

Cost, info: Rooms from $436 a night; blantyre.com

Adare, Ireland

Adare Manor in Ireland sits on 840 acres is fairytale retreat worthy of any royal. In (Jack Hardy)

Adare Manor, once the ancestral home to the second Earl of Dunraven, exudes a 19th century splendor. This neo-Gothic 840-acre estate, filled with limestone arches and gargoyles, is a retreat worthy of any royal. In fact, members of the British royal family are said to have visited in 1897. After a recent renovation, the property has 42 new guest rooms, a redesigned golf course and a grand ballroom. Step into the stately Great Hall with its carved wood-paneled walls, tapestries and black marble fireplace, and relish having arrived.

Cost, info: Rooms from $360 a night; adaremanor.com