100 things you’ll want to know about the Grand Canyon

No photograph, however stunning, can do justice to the Grand Canyon. No account, however eloquent, can describe it in sufficient detail. To appreciate its grandeur, you must see it for yourself.

This year, I did just that. I stood, slack-jawed, on the South Rim, trying and failing to compute. I camped on the ice and snow of the North Rim, trying and failing to sleep. I was burned by the late-spring sun as I hiked the North Kaibab Trail. Even now, I’m plotting next year’s rim-to-rim hike. I’ve had a taste and I want more.

The Grand Canyon is an unfolding mystery. Since the park opened 100 years ago, more than 200 million visitors have made the pilgrimage to this chasm.

To get you started on your journey, here are 100 things you’ll want to know before you go, from A to Y (we couldn’t come up with a Z).