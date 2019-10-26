San Miguel’s long on looks, but you’re short on photo skills. We can fix that

Beneath the pink flamingo

Beyond the cobblestones of San Miguel de Allende’s historic Calle Aldama, the city’s La Parroquia church rises. I used a long lens to compress the buildings and people into a tighter composition. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

You can’t miss La Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel. It faces El Jardín, the city’s principal plaza, and it’s pink and pointy, like a flamingo folded up for a nap.

On my first morning in town I met Barras at Starbucks (yes, there’s one just off El Jardín). He laid down several ideas about what makes a strong photograph, including the “rule of thirds” (keeping your subject slightly off-center) and the pictorial detail you can harvest if you shoot in uncompressed RAW mode (resulting in higher-quality images) rather than the standard JPG format He was firm on matters of technique, but when I asked about selfies and social media, he loosened up — sort of.

“I think Instagram, Facebook and the sharing of photos is fabulous,” Barras told me. “There’s an amazing volume of horrible photography that people have fun with, and I think it’s great they’re having fun.”

Perhaps because it sits in the mountains, more than 300 miles from the nearest beach and more than an hour from the nearest international airport, San Miguel (population about 170,000) has always drawn a mellower, artsier crowd than the hard-partying, sportier coastal resorts. It trades on its tranquillity the way Cabo San Lucas trades on its rowdy bars and sport fishing.

Even as violent crime has reached historic levels in Mexico and increased in the surrounding state of Guanajuato, San Miguel has sprouted ever more sophisticated restaurants, galleries and hotels. Film shoots, destination weddings and gentrification abound, and expats sort conflicted feelings about living in la burbuja — the bubble.

In many ways, “it’s becoming a victim of its own success,” gallery owner Ted Davis told me.

“Like Venice, overrun with T-shirted foreigners year-round, the city’s soul has been largely drained by tourism,” wrote restaurant critic John Mariani in a 2018 piece for Forbes.

Really? It looked pretty good through my lenses.

The Guadalupe neighborhood of San Miguel de Allende, north of the city’s historic core, is known for its growing collection of modern murals. When I saw this driver approaching the mural, I snapped a flurry of pictures on my smartphone. Afterward, I noticed that her sweater matched the mural’s colors. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

As Barras led me through El Jardín with camera in hand, he reminded me to get as close as possible to my subjects and to use a tripod whenever possible.

Right, I said. For stability. In part, he said. But the best thing about lugging a tripod is that it forces you to slow down. That, he said, is the way to make an image strong enough to slow a casual viewer.

“If someone’s looking at your picture for more than three seconds,” Barras said, “you’ve nailed it.”

Inside La Parroquia we tried shots of the intricate neo-Gothic ceiling. Outside, we crept in the shadows of the facade and towers dreamed up in the 1880s by indigenous stonemason-turned-architect Zeferino Gutiérrez.

Tour guides like to say that Gutiérrez drew his inspiration from European postcards and sketched his design in the sand with a stick. The city’s UNESCO World Heritage Site designation, approved in 2008, stops short of embracing those details. But you can’t train a lens on that building without thinking about the old world and this new one.

For the next three days, I circled the city on foot with my Nikon, chasing new angles. Before leaving, I wanted one standout shot of the Parroquia, one of the side streets and one portrait.

In between those shots, I looked for Instagram-friendly details to grab with my iPhone: bold, simple compositions that would catch a stranger’s eye even when reduced to 2 by 3 inches.

In a small pouch, I carried my GoPro, whose wide-angle lens captures broader scenes than the other lenses do and is waterproof. (In the video accompanying this story, you can see what happened when I set the GoPro in a puddle by El Jardín and at the corner of a busy intersection.)

I searched for something to put in the foreground of La Parroquia. When I saw the details on this lantern, I tried every possible depth of field, unsure which worked best. My photo editors were sure. The church is more consequential, so they chose this shot. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

From 30-some years of observing as a reporter and amateur photographer, I know that the professionals wake early, study technology and lug heavy gear. They lie down in mud if a better image might come of it. They walk away from ugly light. They wait hours for a pedestrian or cloud to fill the frame just so. And when there’s danger, photojournalists run toward it.

Except for the danger part, I tried to work that way. And I discovered an enormous upside: During those midday spells of harsh, ugly light, I had time to eat like royalty.

A three-course lunch at Café Casa Blanca. A six-course dinner at Nomada Cocina. A salted corn cob in the Ignacio Ramírez Market. And the gazpacho at the Rosewood Hotel’s Restaurante 1826. Half yellow and half orange, it looked like a Mark Rothko in a bowl. Instagram gold.

When it comes to food, I have only admiration for the emerging San Miguel.