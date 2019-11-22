Where to see the best holiday lights in the West

San Francisco

The Bay Lights, a nearly two-mile lighted stretch of the Bay Bridge, is reminiscent of four gigantic snow-covered holiday trees. (Scott Chernis / San Francisco Travel Association)

The Illuminate SF Festival of Light, although not strictly red and green, features 44 light installations along the SF Light Art Trail and in 17 neighborhoods.

Grace Cathedral’s evocative new 100-foot-tall cone of light above its labyrinth entrance invites guests to lie within it or stand outside the cone to participate in a 15-minute show with synchronized sound and light. Dates for 2019 are sold out; check the website for 2020 dates.

Five new 15-foot-tall Seeing Spheres at the new Chase Center look like vintage silver ornaments.

The Exploratorium features Glow, with seasonal kinetic sculptures and installations that can be viewed as gigantic holiday ornaments.

Tip: The Holiday Lights & Sights Lucky Tuk Tuk Tour carries five passengers — sipping hot cocoa and singing holiday karaoke — in a small, brightly lighted electric vehicle to see illuminated sites.

When: Most take place Nov. 28-Jan. 1. The Exploratorium installations run Dec. 5-Jan. 26. Tuk Tuk, Nov. 29-Dec. 30.

Cost, info: Most installations are free, but tickets are required for some. Exploratorium, (415) 528-4444; $29.95 for adults; 65 and older, teacher or student 18 and older, and youth 13-17, $24.95; children 4-12, $19.95; 3 and younger free. Tuk Tuk, (415) 851-9190. $75 for adults and $55 for children 5-11. Children 4 and younger not permitted.