In Anza-Borrego and Joshua Tree, wildflowers are the icing on a desert cake

Anza-Borrego

A desert lily opened to reveal creamy white flowers in the Anza-Borrego desert. Photo taken in 2016. (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times)

Like birders, wildflower enthusiasts exhibit an encyclopedic knowledge of the arcane and rabid enthusiasm for the rare. When the unusual becomes commonplace, it’s as if the ground trembles beneath them.

As guide Nancy Cohee drove us into Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, about 100 road miles south of Palm Springs, the tortured landscape yielded to swaths of yellow brittlebush, purple Arizona lupine and the pink of sand verbena. We parked at the Galleta Meadows Estate area, near Borrego Springs, and Cohee wandered around, dazed, not at what she was seeing, but at what she wasn’t.

“I’m absolutely amazed there are not flowers here,” she said. “All of this should be covered.”

Then she brightened, spotting a rare desert lily, its full white bloom clinging to the desert floor. In 25 years, she recalled spotting only two. No sooner had the words escaped that we spotted another. And another. We stopped counting at 50.

To understand the magnitude of that Valentine’s Day downpour last year, consider that the Palm Springs area averages a little less than 5 inches of rainfall in an entire winter. Dumping 80% of one winter’s rain in a day, Cohee said, resulted in flower seeds being pushed around like leaves scattered by a raging wind. Because each square yard of desert sand can contain 10,000 seeds or more, prospective flowers by the millions upon millions were scattered and primed to bloom.

A desert lily in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Photo taken in 2017. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Even in a year that’s not a superbloom, a lot gets overlooked. The naked eye isn’t enough. Cohee carries a jeweler’s loupe to magnify tiny buds, rendered glorious by close inspection:

Spectacle pods: White ruffly petals, with green fruit climbing the stem in pairs, like spectacles.

Brown-eyed primrose: Eight stamens grasping like tentacles from the brown center of four white, fan-shaped petals.

Spanish needle: A tiny cluster of purple- and pink-tinged florets that Cohee likes to call “Barbie’s bouquet.”

On the drive back to Palm Springs, Cohee detoured slightly to show us a roadside sliver of the Coachella Valley Preserve. It’s home to the Thousand Palms Oasis Preserve, a popular hiking spot and one of our planned stops for self-exploration later in the trip; she told us to be on the lookout for ghost flowers and sand blazing stars.

We stopped briefly to freshen up at the adults-only Sands Hotel & Spa, a chic Moroccan reimagining of a ‘50s-era hotel, with a courtyard pool as centerpiece. Fortified by a Jalisco Sidecar and Turkish coffee by the fire pit, we let the afternoon fade before dinner on the rooftop restaurant/bar at 4 Saints in downtown Palm Springs.

It’s one of those special-occasion places to savor a hint of truffle in the house cavatelli, linger over a passion fruit crêpe and enjoy the lights — stars above, city below.