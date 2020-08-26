Want a close-to-home getaway? Social distance (from people and bison) on Catalina’s wild side

Larina Cassidy, co-owner of Catalina Backcountry, carries in gear to a campsite in Little Harbor. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

I wanted the backcountry experience, but I also wanted it to be easy. The answer was Catalina Backcountry, a camping outfitter and gear-hauling company that will take you just about anywhere you want to go in the outback — for a price.

I met Backcountry co-owner Larina Cassidy in Avalon to begin the adventure. She would haul my gear 16 miles on dirt roads to Little Harbor Campground, where I had a reservation. She would set up a tent, sleeping bag, stove, chairs, utensils, kitchen items and more. I handed off my food too, which she put in a cooler to bring along. All I had to do was carry a day pack and get myself to Little Harbor on foot, a hike of about 12 miles. “Stick to the narrow tracks to stay on the TCT,” Cassidy advised.

Cassidy dropped me off at Mile 9 on the trail. I carried a map but within the first half-hour missed a turnoff at the Upper Cape Reservoir and wound up on a wide fire road. I thought about Cassidy’s advice and doubled back almost a mile. I passed through the empty Black Jack Campground and took a break at the tiny airport.

This portion of the hike wound through the interior of the island. After the bison encounter, I saw an island fox, which gazed at me before disappearing into the brush. From the airport, I made my way downhill toward the ocean. The water glistened, and the rocky cliffs jutting into the ocean looked like the paws of a huge animal. I loved everything about this moment.

After hiking the Trans-Catalina Trail, sisters Julia, 11, left, and Brooke Williams, 9, of Laguna Niguel rest in hammocks at their campsite in Little Harbor. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

I dropped down into Little Harbor and found my temporary home: a tent tall enough to stand in, a cot with amenities on the pillow (including a snap light strip and hand warmers), chairs around the fire pit and firewood, a two-burner stove and all the utensils I would need to make meals.

I looked across the way and saw a lone bison standing in a neighboring campsite. Would I never escape these beasts? I left him alone, keeping an eye open to make sure he didn’t get any closer. (Hikers are warned to stay at least 125 feet away.)

The next day, I had a leisurely breakfast and felt guilty leaving my dirty dishes for Cassidy to pack up with the rest of my gear. I rejoined the TCT for the six-mile hike to Two Harbors, passing through some of the most beautiful landscapes along the route.

A thick layer of fog swirled around me when I reached a high point, and the path dropped to the other side of the island. Again, I had found a quiet place that felt safe and apart from others — without giving up wild beauty.

I arrived in Two Harbors, where Cassidy met me for the drive to Avalon to catch my boat. My heart sank. Why hadn’t I stayed another night or two? Why was I rushing home? I vowed to return. And I would absolutely choose the wild side again.

