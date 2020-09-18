See 16 of Pasadena’s architectural gems in one easy drive

Mention Pasadena and most Americans picture the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. They may not know the city also has some of the most beautifully preserved historic buildings in California.

In the late 19th and early 20th century, snowbirds from the East and Midwest vacationed in Pasadena for the winter. The balmy climate persuaded many to stay year-round. The wealthy built mansions designed by renowned architects such as brothers Charles and Henry Greene, Wallace Neff and Frank Lloyd Wright. A growing middle class and civic pride led to the construction of impressive municipal structures.

It’s fortunate that over the years concerned citizens and Pasadena Heritage, a nonprofit historic preservation group founded in 1977, have kept many of the city’s architectural treasures from the wrecking ball. Explore them with this easy-to-follow driving tour: