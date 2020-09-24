We planned these seven SoCal day trips with coronavirus in mind

One day you will be ready to roam again — really roam across borders, oceans and continents. But for now, let’s start small.

Here, as a mostly homebound school year resumes and we enter our seventh month of pandemic-altered existence, are seven day-trip ideas within a several-hour drive of Los Angeles, some with overnight options, a few with beaches.

Just because they’re open now doesn’t mean you have to visit today. In fact, state officials still urge Californians to avoid nonessential trips. But when you’re ready, these places are too.

No matter where you go, health experts urge you to wear a mask unless you’re eating or in the water. And keep a distance from strangers.

Advertisement