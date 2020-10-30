Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Travel

These photos capture Hawaii without tourists, a rare sight

Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, as seen from a nearby hiking trail on Oct. 18. The well-known snorkeling spot has been closed for several months as Oahu has struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hawaii reopened to tourism on Oct. 15, allowing visitors to avoid quarantine by showing negative COVID test results.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Kaneohe Bay, along the Koolau Mountain Range, as seen from an Oct. 15 Hawaiian Airlines flight.
Oahu’s Kaneohe Bay as seen from a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Los Angeles on Oct. 15.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

As a Hawaiian Airlines flight from LAX nears Honolulu, seatback screens show an island musician.
As a Hawaiian Airlines flight from LAX nears Honolulu, seatback screens show an island musician. Middle seats were left empty to reduce chances of COVID-19 transmission.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A young woman leaps from the sea wall off Waikiki Beach.
A young woman leaps from the sea wall off Waikiki Beach, Oahu, on Oct. 16.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The iconic rainbow tower of the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu.
The iconic rainbow tower at Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

People enjoy the beach at Honolulu's Waikiki Wall, known as Kapahulu groin.
People enjoy the beach at Honolulu’s Waikiki Wall, also known as the Kapahulu Groin.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

People wade in the waters off Waikiki Beach.
People wade off Waikiki Beach, which locals had mostly to themselves from March until mid-October.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

People on a Kuala Ranch ATV Raptor Tour look out towards Moili'i Fishpond and Kaneohe Bay.
Guests on a Kualoa Ranch ATV tour look out toward Moilii Fishpond and Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, on Oct. 17. The absence of recent visitors in recent months means locals are checking out the scenic ranch for the first time.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

The sunrises over Kualoa Regional park on the north eastern shore of the island of Oahu.
The sun rises over Kualoa Regional Park on the northeastern shore of Oahu on Oct. 24.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

