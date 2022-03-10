What’s happening in Joshua Tree is a ‘dream’ — and possibly a curse

The sun was low, the cactus shadows were lengthening and laughter rang out amid the Airstreams.

Natalie Valdez, 36, and Clarence Tsay, 37, who last year got engaged at Joshua Tree National Park, had returned with a gaggle of friends from Los Angeles, San Francisco and beyond. Now they filled four tricked-out trailers in the AutoCamp resort, one of many shiny new enterprises in this ever-more-fashionable corner of the desert.

“I love Joshua Tree — its weirdness, its hippiness. I don’t want it to become commercial,” Valdez said.

“We don’t want it to become Tulum,” Tsay said, referring to the Mexican beach town that became an Instagram darling, attracted legions of upscale tourists and now struggles with overwhelmed infrastructure.

When a naturally beautiful destination starts getting too popular and luxury-oriented, he said, “There’s a fine line.”

Then their friend Hana Cho piped up.

“That’s the only reason I’m here — because there was a luxury option!” she said.

Actually, there are many.

The World Famous Crochet Museum stands near Joshua Tree National Park, where retailers and restaurateurs along Highway 62 are enjoying a boom in recent months. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Crocheted animals fill the shelves of the World Famous Crochet Museum in Joshua Tree. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

In fact, as more and more people arrive in the towns along Highway 62 near Joshua Tree National Park, those visitors and newcomers are spending freely on everything from neo-bohemian lodgings to vintage goods. In their eagerness to feel those desert vibes, they’ve set off a full-blown boom.

As first-timers quickly learn, hotels are few and far between but vacation rentals are just about everywhere.

For $3,460 per night, you can book “the Invisible House,” a mirror-walled home with a pool. For $450 to $800 per night, reserve a spring or fall stay in the A-Z West compound designed by artist Andrea Zittel. For $300? Maybe a yurt with Mongolian furniture.

When your retail adventures begin, Ricochet Wears (Joshua Tree) stands ready with old cowboy boots. Chasing an old Tom Waits album? White Label Vinyl in Twentynine Palms wants to help. Need a $3,000 fine-art print or a $16 bar of soap? Consult Mojave Flea Trading Post (which has stores in Yucca Valley and Palm Springs).

Afterward, sink into an hourlong sound bath with 27 new friends amid the crystal “singing bowls” of the domed Integratron in Landers. (No water, no soap, $50 per person, reservations a must.)

The Integratron in Landers, Calif., was created by George Van Tassel in the 1950s for the purpose of rejuvenation and time travel. Visitors come for sound baths in the sound chamber, and to find relaxation and meditation on its grounds. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

AutoCamp Joshua Tree, which opened in early 2022, features 47 Airstream trailers, luxuriously outfitted, and picnic tables and firepits where guests gather. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

This burst of commerce and creativity follows the highway for 32 miles west to east through the Morongo Basin area, through the varied and formerly sleepy communities of Morongo Valley (population about 3,090), Yucca Valley (pop. 21,738), Joshua Tree (pop. 6,489) and Twentynine Palms (pop. 28,065). Pioneertown, about six miles north of Yucca Valley, is part of the same surge.

Joshua Tree National Park registered a record 3.06 million visitors in 2021, up 50% since 2015.

“The pandemic definitely created what I would call a tipping point,” said artist Eric Nash, who moved from Palm Springs to Yucca Valley seven years ago. “Every day I’ll read or hear about a new business ... the kinds of things you can’t do in L.A. or San Diego or Palm Springs for that matter.”

Meanwhile, many businesses that predate the pandemic are seeing more customers than ever before. In Yucca Valley, for instance, sales tax revenues have doubled since 2017.

“Anybody who owns a business in Joshua Tree is currently walking around in a dream state. It’s so busy,” said Jeff Hafler, 49, owner of the Beauty Bubble Salon and Museum in Joshua Tree.

“Those Airbnb people want something to do,” said Steve Halterman, co-owner of the Station, a 1940s former gas station now filled with souvenir T-shirts, mugs, posters and pottery.

Travis Poston owns Campbell Hill Bakery in Twentynine Palms with his wife, Nancy Tran. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Though much of the area’s new tourism — both part-time and full-time occupancy — comes from Los Angeles, 120 miles west, another portion comes from nearby Palm Springs, where Midcentury Modernism is practically a way of life.

Now picture that style in conversation with the cosmic-cowboy sensibility that reached the high desert with rock star Gram Parsons (and his embroidered bell-bottoms) in the 1970s. Factor in thousands of tousled J-Tree rock climbers and boulderers, along with legions of party people drawn by the nearby Coachella musical festival (which will return in April after a two-year absence). Then consider that registered Republicans continue to outnumber Democrats in Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms.

That’s the unique jumble you see now along the highway: Stetsons and Jetsons, rustic cabins and Airstream trailers, the occasional gay pride flag, the occasional Trump bumper sticker.

But with so many changes afoot and L.A. gas prices edging past $5 a gallon, how long will this surge last?