LA Times Today: Why flights are so chaotic and expensive this summer

Vacationers face a perfect storm this summer. People are venturing out again, many for their first real summer vacations since 2019, while airlines haven’t replaced all of the staff they lost during the pandemic, leading to delays and cancellations.



L.A. Times travel reporter Hugo Martín joined us with more.