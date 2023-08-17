LA Times Today: The ‘fruit princess’ of L.A. wants to make foraging more accessible to all
L.A. is known more for its freeways than its forests. So it’s not the first place you think of when it comes to foraging for food. But a growing number of Angelenos see the city’s wild plants, leaves and flowers as a food paradise.
Jessica Lin is the founder of Beyond the Body who leads foragers into the urban wilderness.
