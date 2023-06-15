LA Times Today: This Venice Beach pod hotel wants to make sleeping in a box chic
A pod hotel falls somewhere between a youth hostel and a hotel, and in this case, includes an ocean view and mellow social vibe.
L.A. Times staff writer Julia Carmel checked into a box-like pod and told Lisa McRee all about it.
