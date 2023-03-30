LA Times Today: You can now ride a railbike along a 17-mile track through scenic Ventura County
About 60 miles north of Los Angeles, a railbike track weaves through orange groves, mountains and farms in the Santa Clara River Valley.
L.A. Times West Coast experiences writer Julia Carmel took one of those railbikes for a spin.
