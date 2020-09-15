Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
Share
Entertainment & Arts

MAX - Blueberry Eyes (feat. SUGA of BTS) [Official Music Video]

Pop singer MAX released his new single, “Blueberry Eyes,” today, featuring a verse by K-pop group BTS’ band member Suga.

Sep. 15, 2020
10:24 AM
Share
Entertainment & Arts