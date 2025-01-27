Brie Larson and Dave Franco tell you how to be a successful couple

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Stars of “Together,” Brie Larson and Dave Franco, talk about sharing clothes, working together, farts and what all couples need to do to be successful while answering our very important questions at the L.A. Times Studios @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve.