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More than 42 million people visit Las Vegas each year, more than a quarter of them from Southern California. They may be high rollers, budget travelers or family vacationers, but they share a passion for a city that neither sleeps nor snoozes.

The editors and reporters of The Times’ Travel section can help you make the most of your time there. Our Vegas travel newsletter offers a monthly roundup of indispensable tips and inspired ideas.

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Venturing beyond Vegas? Get our Travel editor Catharine Hamm’s weekly newsletter for inspiration that fit your aspirations, tips on staying within a budget and direction on what’s new to do that’s close to home and farther afield.

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Catharine Hamm is the Travel editor for the Los Angeles Times. She was born in Syracuse, N.Y., to a peripatetic family whose stops included Washington, D.C.; Honolulu; and Manila. Her varied media career has taken her from McPherson, Kan., to Kansas City, Mo., San Bernardino, Salinas and L.A. Hamm has twice received individual Lowell Thomas Awards, and the Travel section has been recognized seven times during her tenure as editor. Her favorite place? Always where she’s going next.

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