Girl power | USA Weightlifting’s National Youth Championships

USA Weightlifting held the 2019 Nike National Youth Championships at the Anaheim Convention Center to crown the strongest youth athletes in the nation.
Samantha Goodman, 11, left, prepares to make a lift as her coach Anna Martin gives encouragement at the USA Weightlifting National Youth Championships at the Anaheim Convention Center. Alexys Bailor, right, warms up.
Body language
Zavia Burton completes a lift as her coach, Shane Miller, celebrates.
Behind the scenes
Clockwise from top left: Penelope Meyers, 11, prepares to make a lift; competitors wait patiently before making their lifts; Ava Vanacore attempts a lift; and Penelope Meyers, 11, warms up before competition at the Anaheim Convention Center.
Backstage
A competitor, top, makes a lift. Samantha Goodman, 11, left, was injured during her competition at the Anaheim Convention Center. Addison Griffith, right warms up before a lift.
Parting shot
Abigail Moore cries tears of joy after winning a silver medal in the under-13 category at the USA Weightlifting National Youth Championships at the Anaheim Convention Center.