On Christmas Day, 1978, Paul Ricoletti added snow to his Sherman Oaks home. The original caption in the Dec. 26, 1978, Los Angeles Times reported:

ICE CAPADE – Paul Ricoletti, owner of North Hollywood Ice Co., dedicated this winter scene to daughter Kathy, who was recently hospitalized after a traffic accident and spent Christmas recuperating at home. Ice machines created material for snowball fights by family members.