From the Archives: Los Angeles Angels spring training
By Scott Harrison
Mar 14, 2019 | 2:00 AM
The 1961 expansion team Los Angeles Angels started spring training in Palm Springs and stayed until 1991. For several years they split their spring training time between Palm Springs and Holtville, Calif. In 1982 and 1983, the team split their time between Palm Springs and Casa Grande, Ariz. In 1992 the Angels relocated to Tempe Diablo Stadium in Arizona.
The Angels team name has changed — Los Angeles Angels, California Angels and Anaheim Angels — but spring training is always the same: lots of stretching and baseball basics.
Don Baylor, above, was making $1.6 million for 6 years ($266,666 per season), Fred Lynn was taking in $5.2 million for 4 years ($1.3 million per season) and Rod Carew was earning $4 million for 5 years ($800,000 per season). This photo was published in the March 28, 1981, Los Angeles Times.