From the Archives: Teenage fans foiled during Dave Clark Five arrival

The Dave Clark Five, a popular British rock group, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport for concerts at the Melodyland in Anaheim. From left in the photograph are Mike Smith, Dave Clark, Dennis Payton, Lenny Davidson and Rick Huxley.

The next morning's Los Angeles Times explained: "Fancy footwork by the law and airport officials decoyed hundreds of teen-age fans from seeing the newest British singing idols, the Dave Clark Five, arrive at a chilling gale here Sunday morning."

"Unlike their front-running competitors, the Beatles, whose fans strained safety precautions and policemen's patience at their last visit, the Clark quintet slipped in on the 'DC-Five' (named for them) on a far southeast outpost of International Airport. "

"Large groups of excited teen-agers milled around in several different airline terminals looking frantically for the Five."

The Dave Clark Five was the second band in the so-called British Invasion of rock groups into the United States. The band appeared on the Ed Sullivan television show a month after the Beatles.

The Dave Clark Five disbanded in 1970. In 2008, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

