From the Archives: Rose Parade images from the 1930s and '40s

By Scott Harrison
Dec 28, 2018 | 1:00 AM
Jan. 2, 1933: An "Alice in Wonderland" float in the form of an open book with "Once upon a time" written on the left page. (Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA)

In 1933, New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday. The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game were moved to Monday, Jan. 2.

The photograph above, of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce float, was taken on Orange Grove Boulevard before the start of the parade. The Red Queen was played by Cricket Caukin, the March Hare by Marvel Purrucker, the mad Hatter by Jean Bellinger, Alice by Dorothy Clayton, and the little fairy by Laura Jacobson. Eugene Ober and Eugene Pitzer were the gnomes.

I’ve selected images from the 1930s and 1940s for this Rose Parade gallery. The 1942-1945 parades were canceled because of World War II.

The 2019 Rose Parade theme is “The Melody of Life.” Singer, songwriter and philanthropist Chaka Khan is the 2019 grand marshal.

Dec. 27, 1929: A map of 1930 Rose Parade route published in the Los Angeles Times. ProQuest
Jan. 1, 1932: A city of Inglewood float titled "Boxers" in the Rose Parade. Written on the float was "Inglewood Challenges the World." Los Angeles Times
Jan. 2, 1933: Fairies Dorothy Jean Durand and Mary McCrory pose for a photographer before the Rose Parade. They rode on the "Pasadena Fairyland" float sponsored by the Pasadena Park Department. Los Angeles Times
Jan. 1, 1934: Tournament of Roses queen Treva Scott, at the top of the float with an umbrella, and her court during a rainstorm. Los Angeles Times
Jan. 1, 1937: Tournament of Roses queen Nancy Bumpus on float with the theme "The Romance of the Rose." Los Angeles Times
Jan. 2, 1939: Rose Parade grand marshal Shirley Temple rides on a float covered with a bed of roses. Los Angeles Times
Jan. 1, 1940: A majorette marches with an unknown band in the Rose Parade. Los Angeles Times
Jan. 1, 1946: The Long Beach float won the Sweepstakes Award in the Rose Parade. The 1942-45 parades had been canceled because of World War II. Paul Calvert / Los Angeles Times
Jan. 1, 1947: "Holiday the Year Round," the Rose Parade float entered by San Pedro, featured four women riding "seahorses." Los Angeles Times
Jan. 1, 1948: Rose queen Virginia Goodhue reigned from a towering floral throne, flanked by six princesses. Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA

