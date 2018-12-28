From the Archives: Rose Parade images from the 1930s and '40s
By Scott Harrison
Dec 28, 2018 | 1:00 AM
In 1933, New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday. The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game were moved to Monday, Jan. 2.
The photograph above, of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce float, was taken on Orange Grove Boulevard before the start of the parade. The Red Queen was played by Cricket Caukin, the March Hare by Marvel Purrucker, the mad Hatter by Jean Bellinger, Alice by Dorothy Clayton, and the little fairy by Laura Jacobson. Eugene Ober and Eugene Pitzer were the gnomes.
I’ve selected images from the 1930s and 1940s for this Rose Parade gallery. The 1942-1945 parades were canceled because of World War II.
The 2019 Rose Parade theme is “The Melody of Life.” Singer, songwriter and philanthropist Chaka Khan is the 2019 grand marshal.