Alabama’s deadly prisons exposed through leaked prison cellphone video in ‘The Alabama Solution’

Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman talk about their documentary, “The Alabama Solution,” that explores the terrible conditions of Alabama’s prison system through leaked cellphone video from inmates while at the L.A. Times Studios @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve.