Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
Share
World & Nation

Remembering the injustices of Jim Crow segregation

Cecil J. Williams, a freelance photographer, documented Jim Crow segregation and civil rights demonstrations in his home state of South Carolina.

By Jackeline Luna Video Journalist 
May 29, 2020
1:46 PM
Share
World & Nation
Jackeline Luna
Follow Us
Jackeline Luna is a video journalist. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she interned for Politico, ABC7 and The Mercury News. She graduated from UC Berkeley with a master’s in journalism in May 2018. 