‘Rebuilding,’ a timely film about losing a home to fires, is not about disaster, but community

Writer-director Max Walker-Silverman and stars Josh O’Connor, Meghann Fahy, Kali Reis and Lily LaTorre came to the L.A. Times Studios @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve to talk about their film, “Rebuilding,” and how disasters are impacting people more frequently and finding hope in the aftermath.