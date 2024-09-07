Jennifer Lopez and the crew from “Unstoppable” talk favorite sports movies

Director Billy Goldenberg, with actors Jennifer Lopez, Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle and Anthony Robles talk about their home states and favorite sports films while discussing their TIFF film, “Unstoppable” at the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House.