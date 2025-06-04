Paul W. Downs is a horrible thief and everyone at ‘Hacks’ knows it | Very Important Questions

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



“Hacks” star, writer and co-creator Paul W. Downs stole something too large to go unnoticed from set and gets along with his co-worker and wife, thank you for asking.



He answered our Very Important Questions while at the L.A. Times, presented by Disney Plus.