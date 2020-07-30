Herman Cain, former GOP presidential candidate, dies of COVID-19
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. He was 74.
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. He was 74.
Robert Gourley is a video journalist with the Los Angeles Times. The native North Carolinian graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a Morehead-Cain Scholar. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards and College Photographer of the Year.