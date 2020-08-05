Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
Massive explosions shake Beirut, cause extensive damage
Share
World & Nation

Massive explosions shake Beirut, cause extensive damage

Aug. 4, 2020
7:02 PM
Share
Massive explosions shook Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, on Tuesday, wounding a number of people and causing widespread damage.
World & Nation