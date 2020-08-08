Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
Protesters storm the Ministry of Economy in Beirut
Share
World & Nation

Protesters storm the Ministry of Economy in Beirut

Aug. 8, 2020
2:14 PM
Share
Security forces fired tear gas and clashed with demonstrators Saturday in Beirut amid fury over the explosion that killed nearly 160 people.
World & Nation