Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
More than 100 arrested, 13 officers hurt, stores ransacked amid Chicago unrest
Share
World & Nation

More than 100 arrested, 13 officers hurt, stores ransacked amid Chicago unrest

Aug. 10, 2020
7:29 PM
Share
Chicago’s police commissioner says more than 100 people were arrested following a night of unrest that left 13 officers injured.
World & Nation