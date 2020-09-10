Another huge fire erupts in Beirut port a month after massive blast

Barely a month after the Beirut blast that killed nearly 200 people, another large fire erupted Thursday at the city’s port.

A large fire broke out at Beirut’s port Thursday, filling the sky with thick, black smoke and raising fears of another blast like last month’s massive explosion.



Raging flames engulfed a warehouse in an area of the port that contained oil and tires, the Lebanese army said.



According to the fire department, the fire began as workers were cutting metal near the warehouse.



Last month’s explosion is suspected to have been caused by materials catching fire during welding and maintenance work.



Beirut Gov. Marwan Abboud called on residents to stay away from the port area and not obstruct the work of fire crews.



