Rudolph Giuliani: Recorded reading of 9/11 victims’ names is ‘disgraceful’

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani told reporters that the recorded reading of the names of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks is “disgraceful” and called it “part of the movement of denial.”

Giuliani also said the police officers who ran into the building on Sept. 11, 2001, sacrificed their lives and should not be “defunded” as the struggle for racial equality across the nation plays out.