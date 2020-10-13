LA Times Today - Column One: Mom’s solo march

It started with a tweet, showing a white mother marching alone in rural Minnesota, with a sign that read, “I can’t breathe.” Then it went viral.



The young man behind the camera—her adopted Black son.



LA Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem traveled to Ottertail, Minnesota to get the story behind this tweet, which was more complex than he first imagined.