LA Times Today: Louisville reacts to Breonna Taylor’s death

It’s been seven months since Breonna Taylor was shot to death by police officers in her Louisville, Kentucky apartment.



The grand jury’s decision not to bring murder charges against the police officers involved, re-ignited Black Lives Matter protests across the nation, but in Louisville they never left.



LA Times national correspondent Kurtis Lee has been following the story.