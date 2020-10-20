LA Times Today: Column One - Transgender migrant’s tragic story

After fleeing from El Salvador, 27 –year-old Mayela Villegas finally reached the United States after surviving rape, kidnapping and assault.



But after defying the odds and successfully gaining entry to the U.S.—tragedy struck.



LA Times staff writer Molly Hennessy-Fiske shared Villegas’ story.