LA Times Today: Minnesota Freedom Fighters

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death there was a plea to help protect local Black Minneapolis businesses from vandalism and destruction. So a group of about two dozen Black men formed the Minnesota Freedom Fighters.



LA Times national correspondent Kurtis Lee writes their leadership has been welcomed within the community.