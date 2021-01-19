Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Biden inherits border chaos from Trump
Biden inherits border chaos from Trump

President-elect Joe Biden vowed “not another foot” of border wall will be built under his administration. But Trump leaves Biden nearly 300 miles of border barrier in some stage of construction, according to Customs and Border Protection.

