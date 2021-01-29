LA Times Today: Capitol riot included military veterans and law enforcement

When rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, military veterans and former and current police officers were among the mob.



The insurrection included members of the “Oath Keepers,” which recruits ex-police officers and veterans.



LA Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem wrote about the “Oath Keepers” and other groups involved.