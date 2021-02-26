LA Times Today: Democrats take swing at immigration reform, asylum seekers begin reentering U.S.
Immigration is one of the major issues President Joe Biden is tackling in his first 100 days.
Biden has already rolled back some policies of the Trump era, and he recently unveiled a sweeping immigration reform bill.
It includes a pathway to citizenship for about 11 million people living in the US without legal status.
Molly O’Toole and Molly Hennessy-Fiske of the L.A. Times joined us with more.
