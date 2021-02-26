Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LA Times Today: Ammon Bundy builds U.S. militia network on COVID-19 backlash

In 2016, cattle rancher-turned-extremist Ammon Bundy led the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon — a deadly 41-day standoff between federal agents and militants.

Now, he’s leading an anti-mask militia network, attracting tens of thousands of members across the country.

L.A. Times Seattle bureau chief Richard Read joined us with more.
