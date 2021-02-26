LA Times Today: Ammon Bundy builds U.S. militia network on COVID-19 backlash
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
In 2016, cattle rancher-turned-extremist Ammon Bundy led the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon — a deadly 41-day standoff between federal agents and militants.
Now, he’s leading an anti-mask militia network, attracting tens of thousands of members across the country.
L.A. Times Seattle bureau chief Richard Read joined us with more.
Now, he’s leading an anti-mask militia network, attracting tens of thousands of members across the country.
L.A. Times Seattle bureau chief Richard Read joined us with more.