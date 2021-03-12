LA Times Today: Checking in with frontline workers after a year in the COVID-19 pandemic

When the coronavirus pandemic first broke out no place was hit harder than New York City. At one point the state had more cases than any country in the world.



One nurse who’s been on the front lines is Camille Davis at Mount Sinai Hospital. She joined us last April and told us heartbreaking stories, not just of patients suffering from COVID, but of doctors and nurses performing heroic work. Now, nearly one year later, Nurse Davis joined us again.