LA Times Today: Murdered and missing in Mexico
Nearly 15 years ago, the Mexican government launched a war against the drug cartels.
Since then, some 80,000 Mexicans have disappeared amid the violence and never been found.
Now, Mexico is realizing that many of those bodies may have been in government custody all along, turning up in common graves, piling up in morgues or donated to science.
L.A. Times foreign correspondent Kate Linthicum wrote about some families and their search for their missing loved ones.
