Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 06:12
LA Times Today: Pastors are fighting back as QAnon and other conspiracy theories take hold
Share
World & Nation

LA Times Today: Pastors are fighting back as QAnon and other conspiracy theories take hold

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
As we learn more from the investigations into the Capitol insurrection, we’re getting a better sense of how conspiracy theories and fringe religious beliefs played a role.

Now, some pastors are fighting back against far-right ideologies in their congregations.

L.A. Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem joined us with the story.
World & Nation