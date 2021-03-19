LA Times Today: Pastors are fighting back as QAnon and other conspiracy theories take hold
As we learn more from the investigations into the Capitol insurrection, we’re getting a better sense of how conspiracy theories and fringe religious beliefs played a role.
Now, some pastors are fighting back against far-right ideologies in their congregations.
L.A. Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem joined us with the story.
