LA Times Today: Migrants’ stories from the Rio Grande
Migrant families and unaccompanied children are still arriving daily in large numbers at the US-Mexico border.
The small town of Roma, Texas is a busy area for migrants crossing the Rio Grande. Evidence of this migration can be seen along the river bank.
L.A. Times reporter Molly Hennessy-Fiske and photographer Carolyn Cole recently came across some of the possessions migrants carried and dropped as they crossed the border.
