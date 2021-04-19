LA Times Today: Wealthy Mexicans are flocking to the U.S. for COVID-19 vaccination
Some of Mexico’s wealthiest residents are exploiting a loophole and coming to the United States to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
It highlights deep inequalities in Mexico, which has been struggling with vaccinating its own residents against coronavirus.
L.A. Times foreign correspondent Kate Linthicum joined us with the story.
