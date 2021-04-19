Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LA Times Today: Wealthy Mexicans are flocking to the U.S. for COVID-19 vaccination
LA Times Today: Wealthy Mexicans are flocking to the U.S. for COVID-19 vaccination

Some of Mexico’s wealthiest residents are exploiting a loophole and coming to the United States to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

It highlights deep inequalities in Mexico, which has been struggling with vaccinating its own residents against coronavirus.

L.A. Times foreign correspondent Kate Linthicum joined us with the story.
